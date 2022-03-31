BRATTLEBORO — All are welcome to experience life in the Harmony Cafe when the Theatre Adventure Thursday Troupe presents "Harmony: A Portrait of Friendship."
Shows are April 6 and 7 at 10:30 a.m. and April 8 at 7 p.m at the theater company headquarters at 29 South St.
Harmony Cafe is a place where friends gather to sip warm beverages, connect, share stories, memories, joys and sorrows. The cast explores friendship through conversation, poetry, song and dance. Audience members, both online and in-person, are invited to bring a favorite beverage and yummy food.
Theatre Adventure is a theater company for people with disabilities. People of all abilities are welcome in the audiences of all Theatre Adventure performances. Performances are sensory-friendly. ASL interpreting and some closed captioning are incorporated.
All tickets are a sold on a sliding scale starting at $10 and are available to purchase only online prior to April 6. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available at theatreadventure.org/tickets.
In-person audience members must show proof of vaccinations against COVID-19 and wear a mask. The mask may be removed briefly while eating and drinking. Audience members will be seated at cafe tables in small groups, preferably in their pods.
The show is sponsored by Green River, the Shapiro Family Fund, Community Bank, N.A., and Brattleboro Savings & Loan. Please be in touch if you have any questions, info@theatreadventure.org.