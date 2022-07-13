WESTON — Weston Theater Company moved indoors to continue its summer season with “Marry Me A Little.” Two actors portray a man and a woman in separate apartments alone on a Saturday night. Entirely sung, Weston’s polished production showcased lesser-known melodies and ditties by Stephen Sondheim that fans of the late composer will savor.
In 1980, Craig Lucas recalled that during a production of “Sweeney Todd,” Sondheim had revealed to him, then a chorus member, the existence of songs written for various shows that for whatever reason, were dropped and remained essentially unperformed and unfamiliar to the public. With Sondheim’s permission and cooperation, 17 songs were selected by Lucas and Sondheim for what eventually became “Marry Me A Little," which debuted off-Broadway on Oct. 29, 1980.
The musical numbers range from songs featured in out-of-town tryouts for shows such as “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “Follies” and “A Little Night Music.” Most are portraits of disappointments in some shape or form, wrapped in sophisticated time signatures and clever lyrics. Sondheim’s music will not please every taste — tunes that one will hum when exiting the theatre were not included. This composer demanded an audience’s attention and, in return, delivered intricately designed musical fabric, expertly stitched together with not a seam showing.
Weston veterans David Bonanno and Margo Seibert portray the man and the woman who populate the two studio apartments that, as a stage convention, were merged into one. This took a little getting used to, as the actors never acknowledged each other even when they shared a duet. Bonanno and Seibert displayed command of the material, interpreting each song with crisp, clear voices and precise elocution that allowed the audience to hear and appreciate a character’s every word. It was a tough challenge that Bonanno and Seibert, adroitly accompanied by musical director and pianist Yan Li, met with apparent ease.
One number that was not melancholy was the hilarious “Boy Can That Boy Foxtrot,” deliciously hissed by Seibert’s character as she recalled a disastrous date with a dolt who, nonetheless, could perform one task oh so well. (Spoiler: The song is not about dancing.) Originally a show-stopper in “Follies,” it was replaced by the iconic song to which actress Elaine Stritch always made an entrance with her usual flair: “I’m Still Here.”
In notes with the press kit provided to reviewers, Director Michael Beresse remarked that “Marry Me A Little” is “a chance to remind us all that humor, joy and passion can and do persevere, even in a time of aloneness.” I am not sure that this production did that, although it certainly illustrated the loneliness people can and do experience — especially in these pandemic times. The title song, sung by Seibert, expressed the wish to say “I do” without emotional risk. Tellingly, the self-knowing “Marry Me A Little” and wistful “Happily Ever After,” also performed here, were replaced with the more optimistic “Being Alive” in another Sondheim show, “Company.”
Performances of “Marry Me A. Little” continue through July 30 at Walker Farm, just a stone’s throw north on Route 100 from Weston Village. For ticket information, call the box office at 802-824-5288 or visit its website at westontheater.org. Patrons are reminded that under health and safety protocols for indoor performances, proof of vaccination (a photo of the card is fine) or recent negative test, as well as masks, will be required. The show runs for a little over 70 minutes without intermission.