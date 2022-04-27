BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires, a downtown venue hosting eclectic art and live performances, is getting back in the groove.
“Things are starting to pick up,” said Jamie Mohr, director of Epsilon Spires.
She’s optimistic about local and regional audiences returning to the area.
Space for art exhibits at Epsilon Spires sat “empty for months and months,” Mohr said. Travel plans for European artists had to be canceled or postponed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some foreign agencies that offer financial support are still restricting grant requests requiring international travel.
“Passages,” an exhibit created by artist Lydia Kern of Burlington opened April 1 with an experimental band performing. At the kickoff event, Mohr said, she saw a lot of familiar faces she hadn’t seen in a long time.
“It was really wonderful to see people engage with the work, you know, go back and look at it several times and tell their friends what they were getting out of it,” she said. “It seems like people were starting to get comfortable and enjoying being out of the house in places.”
The next art exhibit goes up June 25. Mohr plans to have an organist perform at that opening and live bands for the following one in July.
“I think for the art openings, it’s fun to have the music after the opening and showcase local musicians using the space to explore their work sonically,” she said.
More than 160 people attended a pipe organ performance by Kali Malone on April 13. Her husband Stephen O’Malley, who performs in the experimental metal band Sunn O))), accompanied her on several pieces.
Gauging comfort levels, Mohr kept the capacity to 40 percent. She met attendees coming from as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“It was kind of amazing to see where people are coming from for that,” she said. “That was pretty fun.”
Mohr said the event proves people will come from long distances if a venue is going to showcase a very specific type of music or something experimental.
“Part of our mission is to activate the organ in order to save pipe organs,” she said.
The hope is to have concerts and conferences that draw more organists and fans of the instrument to town. The historic “Sanctuary Organ” at Epsilon Spires was built in 1906 by the Estey Organ Co., which was founded by Jacob Estey in Brattleboro, and given to the First Baptist Church in memory of Estey’s son. Bob Johnson bought the church in 2016 and Epsilon Spires opened in 2019.
Mohr said the free Lunchtime Organ Series on certain Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. brings in artists from around the world, but not all of the music played by organists at Epsilon Spires is classical.
“Some of them really go into like more modern pieces, to the chagrin of some of the people,” Mohr said. “But they’re really excited that we’re offering the space for them to play what they want.”
Local elder care organizations have brought “van loads of people for each event, which is really cool,” Mohr said. “Because I think they’re excited. They put it on the calendar, like, today’s the day.”
One of the women who comes to the concerts is 106 years old and was an organist, Mohr said.
Epsilon Spires again will coordinate programming with Gallery Walk on the first Friday of the month. Mohr said the event is “very popular” among locals and visitors.
Her plan is to scale back the Backlot Cinema series, going from once a week in the summers to possibly twice a month. Movies are being shown indoors now, too.
Epsilon Spires will host a screening of “The Wobblies” at 8 p.m. Sunday. The 1978 documentary about the International Workers of the World was recently restored by the Museum of Modern Art and rereleased in digital 4K.
Tim Pyper is performing at the Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series on May 4. Buster Keaton’s “The General” will be shown with a live pipe organ soundtrack on May 14. New Age music pioneer Laraaji will perform May 20 and host an outdoor workshop on energization, joy and meditative attunement the following day.
To see more upcoming events, visit epsilonspires.org/sanctuary.