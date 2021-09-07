BRATTLEBORO — Third Eye Collective is inviting music lovers and funk fans to come dance in the open air.
The Trichomes and Whalom Park are playing an outdoor concert from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Vermont Innovation Box at 70 Landmark Hill Drive.
“They’re two really awesome bands,” said Shastin Joynt, one of the founders of Third Eye Collective.
Promised by The Trichomes are “infectious grooves, cosmic riffs, mated with insightful lyrics and a dirty back beat spontaneously combusting into the heels of your shoes.”
“Expect the unexpected,” said Stefan Trogisch, guitarist and singer in The Trichomes.
Trogisch said the band started in New Hampshire in 2016 and plays original music in the genres of funk rock, psychedelic rock, world music and even ventures into a little hip-hop. On July 16, the group played at The Stone Church in downtown Brattleboro.
Different costumes and songs are selected for performances.
“We always curate something special for the show,” Trogisch said. “We have something up our sleeves.”
The band has played at “a variety of festivals, venues, making loads of public appearances, starting their own annual music festival, all the while recording new music,” states a description provided to Third Eye Collective. “The Trichomes are leaf hairs, they reflect radiation, lower plant temperature, and reduce water loss. When you touch trichomes the scent sticks to you, much like the music of the band. Melting audible chocolate into your ears, the sticky sounds of The Trichomes are not easily forgotten. Neither are their high-energy funkadelic infused performances.”
Information about The Trichomes can be found at trichomesmusic.com and facebook.com/ thetrichomes.
Whalom Park has a similar energy, Joynt said. The band hails from Athol, Mass., and describes itself as “funkadelic boys who will rock you to the grave and then resuscitate you back.”
“We’ve been on and off playing with them for the last couple of years,” Trogisch said. “They’re like a funkadelic rock band, too. They do some heavier stuff, too. So there will be a variance there.”
As far as vendors go, Joynt said she hopes to have “many, many tables of art.” Food will be offered by Pit Mistress BBQ and Biker Bob’s Burgers and Dogs.
Beer will be available from Vermont Beer Makers. Those who want to imbibe will need to bring identification.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at thirdeyecollectivebrattleboro.com/events or $15 at the show. Children younger than 5 get in free.
The show follows the success of a June event in which Third Eye Collective held a show at Vermont Innovation Box. Gaslight Tinkers performed.
Third Eye Collective recently moved out of its space on Flat Street. Joynt said the group hopes to find a new spot but will continue to put on shows in the future.
Those who are interested in vending Saturday can contact thirdeyecollectivebrattleboro@gmail.com.
The owner of Vermont News & Media LLC also owns Vermont Innovation Box.