Dorset Theatre Festival will close out its 44th season with the world premiere of “Queen of the Night” by travis tate. Directed by Raz Golden, the play stars Leland Fowler and Danny Johnson.
The story revolves around recently divorced Stephen and his millennial son, Ty, who head out on a camping trip to their old stomping grounds in southeastern Texas. As a significant family event approaches, they attempt to survive the woods, and one another, braving the bears and reckoning with the wilderness of their past.
Dorset artistic director Dina Janis said the play itself asks important questions which can be related directly to the uncertainty of whether or not the festival would even be able to come back this season, following the pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be presenting this compelling new play by such an exciting writer,” Janis said. “I think audiences here will be excited to help launch this show, which I’m convinced is going to have a long life in theaters across the country. It speaks to now, to what is important. The fact that the festival is back, in person, and with this world premiere in particular, is something we’re deeply proud of.”
Playwright tate agreed with Janis, noting the uplifting nature of a live production.
“I’m so grateful to have a real life, in-person production, most especially after this trying and difficult year where the pandemic affected so many theater artists, art enthusiasts and people around the world,” tate said. “‘Queen of the Night’ is a very special play for me because it imagines a futures that for me as a queer Black has come true.”
“Queen of the Night” by travis tate and directed by Raz Golden, will run from Aug. 10 to Sept. 4 at Dorset Theatre Festival’s open-air performance space at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester. Socially distanced outdoor pod seating, and masks optional for fully vaccinated audience members. Tickets: call the box office at 802-867-2223, ext. 101 or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.
Oldcastle Theatre CompanyOldcastle Theatre Company continues its pandemic comeback season with a production of the one-woman show by playwright Vern Thiessen, “Shakespeare’s Will,” directed by Nathan Stith.
The play stars Oldcastle stalwart Katrina Ferguson, who has a myriad of local credits on her resume to include the critically acclaimed run of “The Ride Down Mt. Morgan.”
The story focuses on the will given to William Shakespeare’s widow Anne Hathaway, when she departs his funeral. Surprised that such a document exists, Anne is intrigued by Shakespeare’s sister Joan, who delivered it. What follows is a journey of memories involving her own childhood, Shakespeare’s separate London life, as well as her role in protecting their children from the plague.
Ferguson said she was thrilled to be back on stage after the pandemic hiatus, but “especially here at Oldcastle,” where she did her first show in 2002.
“It’s very exciting to bring to life Anne Hathaway, an extraordinary woman, about whom we know very little,” Ferguson said. “This re-imagining of her life helps us understand the challenges she faced as the wife of the world’s most famous playwright.”
Director Stith added that Thiessen has written a play about one woman’s love for her husband and children which is “both funny, and at times incredibly moving.”
Following the 2 p.m. show on Aug. 7 and 8, Gerit Quealy, author of “Botanical Shakespeare,” will be presenting a talk on Shakespeare’s references to botanicals in his plays.
“Shakespeare’s Will” by Vern Thiessen and directed by Nathan Stith will run from Aug. 6 to 15 at Bennington Performing Arts Center – The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington. Indoor pod seating and masks are encouraged but not required. Tickets: call the box office at 802-447-05654 or visit oldcastletheatre.org.
Weston Playhouse Theatre CompanyWeston Playhouse Theatre Company continues its summer season with the popular jukebox musical, “Ring of Fire,” created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, and directed by Susanna Gellert.
The show has six main performers broken out as three couples: young, middle-aged and older. The cast members are Dorothy Stanley, Megumi Nakamura, Larry Tobias, Michael Hicks and Seth Eliser. The couples progress through life against the backdrop of Johnny Cash’s music.
Performed are many Cash hits, such as “Country Boy,” “A Thing Called Love,” “Five Feet High and Rising,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line.”
Director Gellert called “Ring of Fire” an “exciting, joyful jukebox musical about an American icon, but it’s also so much more.”
“This story is about all of us as people living together in America [and] about our shared past, present, and future,” Gellert said. “There are moments that look at our relationship to the natural world, to our history, our ties to our families, our connections to our friends, and the bonds we have even with strangers.”
Gellert explained that Johnny Cash “brought together people from so many different walks of life and united people regardless of any cultural or political differences.”
Tickets for the musical are currently on a waitlist, as high demand has already seen the entire run sold out.
On Aug. 12 and 13, Gellert will hold a preshow discussion at 6:30 p.m. On Aug. 15, artistic education associate Reva Stover will hold a talkback following the 3 p.m. matinee.
“Ring of Fire” — The Music of Johnny Cash, created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, and directed by Susanna Gellert, will run from Aug. 12 to Sep. 5 under The Tent at Weston Playhouse’s Walker Farm, 705 Main St., Weston. All showtimes are 7 p.m. There is socially distanced outdoor pod seating; based on the seating, audience members are masked until seated. Waitlist for tickets: call the box office at 802-824-5288 or visit westonplayhouse.org.