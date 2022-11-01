PUTNEY — Thanksgiving weekend promises to be big for Putney.
The Putney Craft Tour, Next Stage Arts and Sandglass Theater have joined forces to promote Thanksgiving Weekend of Arts.
Ken Pick, one of the founders of the Putney Craft Tour, says, “This will be a great cultural treat for visitors and locals alike."
The craft tour will take place Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next Stage will open an art exhibition, "Elemental Abstractions Works on Paper" by Joe Norris, in the late afternoon Saturday, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Sandglass Theater will present, “A Rafter of Crankies,” with performances Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the big hall of Green Mountain Orchard.
The collaboration will provide an opportunity to create a bigger and better weekend to draw more people and bring a positive impact on area inns and restaurants and on our respective organizations,” says Pick.
This year’s 44th annual Putney Craft Tour features 21 of some of Vermont’s most prominent makers — glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, woodworkers and painters, and even artisan cheese and wine makers. New this year is an aromatherapist.
Many artisans do demonstrations. Visitors may start at Putney Mountain Winery, 8 Bellows Falls Road, for a preview exhibition of the artisans’ works and to pick up maps and brochures.
More details are at putneycrafts.com, facebook.com/Putney-Craft-Tour, sandglasstheater.org and nextstagearts.org.