BRATTLEBORO — Thus Love, a local Brattleboro favorite and rising star, is back from performing in the UK and will be performing in a free show on Friday at Gallery Walk.
Each month, the downtown arts event presents The Stage: live music from 6 to 9 p.m. in Harmony Lot.
Thus Love is a seasoned Gallery Walk alum. This will be their third annual performance! Joining Thus Love is Prewn, a Western Mass quartet newly signed to the Exploding in Sound label. Prewn combines two female vocalists with otherworldly and gripping vocals with extraordinary musicianship from every single member.