20230116-MUSIC-AUDETTE-18.jpg (copy)

Echo Mars, guitar player and singer for Thus Love, stands on Lu Racine's drum while playing guitar during practice in their rehearsal studio in Brattleboro while preparing for a European tour. The band is playing at the September Gallery Walk on Friday.

 Kristopher Radder — Vermont News & Media file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Thus Love, a local Brattleboro favorite and rising star, is back from performing in the UK and will be performing in a free show on Friday at Gallery Walk.

Each month, the downtown arts event presents The Stage: live music from 6 to 9 p.m. in Harmony Lot.

Thus Love is a seasoned Gallery Walk alum. This will be their third annual performance! Joining Thus Love is Prewn, a Western Mass quartet newly signed to the Exploding in Sound label. Prewn combines two female vocalists with otherworldly and gripping vocals with extraordinary musicianship from every single member.