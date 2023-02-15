BRATTLEBORO — A downtown restaurant gives musicians from Southern Vermont and beyond the spotlight on Thursday nights.
The Local Music Showcase happens Thursdays in The Lounge at Tine Restaurant, 136 Main St., Brattleboro, when artists from Southern Vermont and the surrounding area take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.
"It's mid-week, so we try to keep it a little earlier so folks can go out and still be home at a reasonable time," said Jason Lively, owner of Tine. The goal, he said, is to "allow live music to add an entertainment component to my restaurant, in order to add life and joy to the dining experience. It's fun."
The shows have two alternating formats: one is similar to a curated open mic, in which three to four artists play 20-to-45-minute sets on a voluntary basis to try out the space. In the other format, on the opposite Thursday, an artist plays a full set as a paid gig.
The live music series is managed by Tine lead server Don McCullough, a musician himself.
"He has a real passion for live music and really wanted the opportunity to tap into the music scene here in Brattleboro and also provide a space where some extremely talented musicians have a place to play," Lively said. "So his goal is simple: make connections with other musicians and keep the live music scene alive in Brattleboro."
On a recent Thursday, patrons heard the music of two local artists, starting around 6 and ending after 8 p.m. For the first hour, Daniel Hales, of Greenfield, Mass., performed original songs referencing New England towns, Lewis Carroll, making wrong decisions and wisdom from a hangman. During an emphatic, catchy tune on lost love, patrons in the bar added drumbeats by stomping and clapping along.
To allow local favorite Addison Rhys, of Brattleboro, time to restring his guitar, Hales' set went a little later than planned, with additions including a cover of "Driver 8" by R.E.M.
Rhys' set also consisted of mostly original songs with a few covers. His originals included "The Ballad of Ophelia," "Joy" and "That’s What She/They/Fae Said." Covers included the traditional "House of The Rising Sun," "Somebody To Love" (Queen) and "Blackbird" (The Beatles).
Rhys said he enjoyed the lounge-like atmosphere and balance of a casual and attentive audience.
"It was a pretty ideal setup for a solo singer-songwriter playing acoustic guitar," he said. "I’ll have to see how it feels to bring in my electric guitar and foot percussion rig next time" — whether these are too loud for the space.
More information, including upcoming acts, is on the Tine Restaurant Facebook and Instagram pages and website, tinerestaurant.com.