MANCHESTER — Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble, Directed by Nathaniel G. Lew, will be performing Eric Ewazen’s setting of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem "The Bells," Leonard Bernstein’s thrilling "Missa Brevis" and Igor Stravinsky’s "Symphony of Psalms," one of the greatest choral works of the twentieth century.
Pianists are Samantha Angstman and Alison Cerutti. Percussionists are Nicola Cannizzaro and D. Thomas Toner.
This is a concert featuring Voices, Pianos and Bells on Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St, Manchester. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and $5 students. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, contact contact@counterpointchorus.org or call 802-540-1784.