WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — "Tiny Beautiful Things" is now in its final week at the Actors Theatre Playhouse.
The performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Actors Theatre Playhouse on Corner Brook and Main Street. Tickets, $17, and production information are at atplayhouse.org.
A celebration of the simple beauty of being human, this funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience is based on Cheryl Strayed’s ("Wild") journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist "Dear Sugar." Over the years, thousands of people turned to Sugar for words of wisdom, compassion and hope. At first unsure of herself, Sugar finds a way to weave her own life experiences together with the deep yearning and heartrending questions from her readers.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."
The play, directed by Burt Tepfer, features Kenzie Yelin as Sugar, Wendy Almeida, Dakota Benedetto, and James Duffy.