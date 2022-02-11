BENNINGTON — A retrospective exhibit on graphic artist, computer programmer, and mathematical sculptor Tom Longtin (1940-2020) is now on view at Left Bank Gallery, 5 Bank St., North Bennington.
Longtin’s work bridges the worlds of art and science. The exhibit includes many of Longtin’s variations on mobius and helix forms in both two and three dimensions. He was incredibly resourceful and in many cases, his materials were scavenged and recycled. His found object assemblages reveal his sense of humor.
The gallery is showing his meticulously constructed laser-cut sculptures and some “proof of concept” designs. A series of mobius and gear forms as well as torus helix designs. Longtin grew up in Bennington and studied mechanical engineering and computer science, focusing on 3D geometric computer graphics programming.
The retrospective is on view through the end of the month. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Contact rhondaratray@gmail.com.