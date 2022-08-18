BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents famed pseudonymous art activist “Frida Kahlo” of the Guerrilla Girls at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, in-person at Epsilon Spires and livestreamed via Zoom.
Tickets are $25 to attend in person, $10 for students or $5 to watch live via Zoom. A limited number of $50 tickets include both the in-person presentation and a special reception with Kahlo afterward. Tickets are available at brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124.
Wearing her trademark gorilla mask, Kahlo will share “Trade Secrets” from the Guerrilla Girls’ decades of exposing gender biases and discrimination in the worlds of art and culture. She will reveal how the activist collective creates posters, billboards, books, and actions that use facts, humor, and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias as well as corruption in politics, art, film, and pop culture. Kahlo will discuss the Guerrilla Girls’ latest street and museum interventions around the world and their newest book, “The Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly,” which will be available for purchase. The multimedia presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.
The Guerrilla Girls are a group of anonymous activist artists who believe in an intersectional feminism that fights discrimination and supports human rights for all people and all genders. Founded in 1985, they have created hundreds of activist projects all over the world. They also carry out “interventions” at art museums, including a stealth projection on the façade of the Whitney Museum about income inequality. Their new book, “Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly,” was named one of the best art books of 2020 by The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. Recently, their work was exhibited at Tate Modern and Whitechapel Gallery, London; São Paulo Museum of Art; the Venice Biennale; Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam; Museum of Military History, Dresden; and Art Basel Hong Kong.