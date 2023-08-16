BRATTLEBORO — TUNDI's Wagner in Vermont Festival 2023 will take place Friday through Aug. 24, at the Latchis Theatre, at 50 Main St.
TUNDI Productions, founded by husband and wife Hugh Keelan and Jenna Rae, now the music director and principal soprano, respectfully, aims to effect transformation and positive change. "Die Walküre" and "Siegfried" together are the intimate heart of Richard Wagner’s Ring cycle, a cycle of four German-language epic music dramas composed by Wagner — a controversial figure, perhaps most infamous as the favorite composer of Adolf Hitler.
According to a provided description of the festival, "Die Walküre" is a solemn work, presenting a tragic descent from cosmic and godly heights down to Earth, a human level. "Siegfried" is a simple and beautiful story: A boy in late puberty starting to find himself as he wanders alone in the woods, sees his reflection in the water, accepts guidance from spirit animals, and rejects whatever will not serve him on his journey.
For more information and tickets, visit WagnerInVermont.org.
Keelan, English by birth and a Brattleboro resident since 1995, answered a few questions about the draw of this controversial composer, and the response the festival has gotten.
Q: How did a festival focused on Richard Wagner come about?
A: We took a look at artistic careers. We realized that we weren't going to be handed things that we really truly wanted to accomplish before we died. So when I say that we each have a passion for Wagner, that does not mean that we admire or love the man — we should talk about it, but that's not a relevant concern for us in fulfilling on our ambitions.
Wagner represents for each of us — I'll speak for Jenna first — they are the great, empowered female roles of opera. I mean: The. Great. ... The most thrilling to sing, I'd say the most impactful in any way that you would want: That would be quality of voice. That would be emotional impact, the capacity to really influence and impact an audience.
For me, the the equivalent thing is, this is music I have known and loved and as a professional ambition, the world was not going to give it to me, because it doesn't give it to more than 10 people at a time on the surface of the earth.
So we made the determination, since we weren't going to be handed these things, we were going to form our company to do exactly the thing that we wanted to get done, kind of the bucket list set of things, you know, before we die.
Much more important than that personal point of view is, of course we know the horrors that belong to a man called Richard Wagner. Of course we do. We also know that the capacity of these works to be useful for the times that we live in — including misogyny, including racism, including how we handle and mishandle our family relationships — I gotta tell you, this stuff is on-point in capital letters, and helping us see ourselves see and want to address the fault lines in society, the sort of intrinsic issues.
That's the piece that's bigger than the bigger than us. The personal bit is plenty big, and actually very, significantly more important is this, shall we say, social and transformative piece.
I would say that's why artists and certainly audiences at this point, are starting to assemble around us, because, you know, we're very interested in making an impactful, societal artistic statement.
Q: I'm trying to find a way to phrase my next question in a way that is not inflammatory.
A: Go for the jugular. Please do.
Q: If someone were to ask, how is a festival dedicated to Wagner not promoting anti-Semitism, how would you answer that?
A: So number one, is, we are not promoting the anti-semitic real person called Richard Wagner. So he died in 1883.
Neither he obviously, nor his living family, will ever receive any money or any other sort of standard things that you call support from us. And so you know, this is this is in no way does Wagner or Wagner's living family or descendants benefit from what we're doing. That's very important for us. And, the next question that has to come up, so if you were to ask me, point blank, well, was Wagner an anti-Semite? I'd simply say yes, and I put a period at the end, right?
If you were then to ask me, as you did, how can you support such a person, I'd give you the answer I just gave: We're actually not supporting that person. We are supporting the artworks that he writes that really do deal with conflict. And they show us who we are in conflict with, you know, watching other tribes duking it out on the stage, watching people be horrible to one another, and learning from it, and then with kind of sufficient self empowerment and shall we say personal growth, the triumph comes out of this in a completely non-banal, happy ending way.
This is very clumsy, what I'm saying. To experience the type of thing I'm talking about, you actually have to attend the artwork, which is a very demanding ask of people.
We honestly, with our hands on our hearts, believe that this is a way forward in life, is dealing with our own racism, the racism that we see in the environments around us, local, societal, you know, at the level of country, USA, in the world. It's all there for us to use and to transform.
Q: Can you talk about the responses you have received?
A: If we take the COVID years of inaction, at least of stage inaction, out, this will be our third season. Our first one was 2019 with the work that we named our company after "Tristan und Isolde," kind of a beyond-belief love story: mystical, wonderful, exciting, tender, passionate love story with a love triangle and from that work, "Tristan und Isolde," comes our name, TUNDI.
So the responses that we have really amount to the type of things I've tried to describe to you. So, one particular person came up to me after the first performance, and said, 'I didn't quite know what I was coming to, or what to expect, but I now know how to address the last 15 years of my life.'
I'm gonna put that in the category, personal transformation, or something of great personal value to somebody by attending an artwork. We have had people who are bowled over. This would be last year, August last year, bowled over by the singers in the surround -sound experience of the Latchis Theatre here in Brattleboro, where we have singers on the catwalks, on the balcony, on both sides of the catwalks.
There's basically stage elements that completely surround the audience at different times. And then there's a stage itself. The acoustics of the Lathis Theatre [are] miraculous.
It's a wave of sound, a wave of emotion, a flood of emotion, a flood of experiential theater. And people tell us that, right? People leave in tears. People applaud very, very spontaneously, and a lot of people are left with one word answers like 'wow, exclamation point.' It takes people, because people tell us so — it takes people to a place beyond words.