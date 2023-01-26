BRATTLEBORO — Tune in right here for the livestream tonight from 6:30 to 8:30, as local performers take the stage at the Latchis Theatre for the return of Windham County’s Got Talent.
For those who wish to attend in person, online ticket sales will end a half-hour before the event starts. The event is back for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is presented by the Brattleboro Reformer.
Windham County's Got Talent 1/26/23 from BrattleboroTV Live on Vimeo.
The contestants are Gigi Birri, Desmond Amidon Bode, Tessa Bogart, Kennedy Brown, Cristo Buckley, India Dansereau, Lanie Goodwin, The Green Mountain Strummers, Ezra Holloway, Kelly Hopkins, Kim Melohn, Chelsea St. Jacques, Timothy Wade and Elizabeth Wohl. Someone's career might be launched tonight, so stay tuned as the show goes live at 6:30 p.m.
Master of ceremonies is Warren Dews Jr. Judges are Amanda Crosby of Brattleboro Subaru, David Hiler of Whetstone Beer Company, Kristen Ziter Taylor of Brattleboro Area Realty, and Gena Mangiaratti, arts and entertainment editor for Vermont News & Media and its three newspapers. Whetstone Beer Company, Brattleboro Subaru and Brattleboro Area Realty are sponsors of the event.
Tickets are $12.50 in advance at reformer.com/tickets. Tickets also will be available at the door for $15, cash only. Beer and wine will be sold by Whetstone along with other concessions for sale at the Latchis.