SOUTH POMFRET — Artistree Community Arts Center will show two special collections together in one exhibit. "Dialogue: Lindenfeld + Lindenfeld" and "David Stearns: Inspired by Nature" will be in the Gallery through May 21.
Visitors will see exceptional tapestries by Lore Lindenfeld and David Stearns as well as ceramic vessels by Naomi Lindenfeld and knotted vessels by Stearns.
Brattleboro clay artisan, Naomi Lindenfeld grew up with her mother Lore’s loom in the living room, and she grew up to become an accomplished ceramic artist. Lore Lindenfeld, an alumni of the famous Black Mountain College, worked as a fashion textile designer, before continuing her career as an artisan weaver and fabric collage artist. This exhibit features Lore’s tapestries paired with Naomi’s ceramics, created in response to and remembrance of Lore and her work. Dialogue: Lindenfeld & Lindenfeld was originally shown at the Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center in 2015. The exhibit at Artistree reunites the work from the original show and includes additional pieces of Lore’s and new work by Naomi.
Stearns graduated from Wesleyan University with honors and high distinction in Fine Art and went on to live a life of creativity and beauty in all he touched. He lived for many years in Bridgewater approaching his art and all aspects of his life with his eye for detail and his curious, creative mind. His intricate knotted tapestries and whimsical vessels will be on display, along with prints and photos of his magnificent gardens. Artistree appreciates the donations that were made in his name and thanks his family for the loan of these artworks.
The Artistree Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join us on Saturday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., for a Mother’s Day Eve reception, meet artist Naomi Lindenfeld and hear her speak about the exhibit. Learn more at artistreevt.org or call 802-457-3500.