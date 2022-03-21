BRATTLEBORO — Acclaimed pysanky artist and instructor Jenny Santa Maria leads a hands-on, in-person workshop on the traditional Ukrainian folk art of egg decoration at 1:30 p.m. April 9 at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
Participants will leave the workshop with a beautiful colored egg. The museum will donate all proceeds from the workshop to Ukrainian relief efforts.
Pysanky technique is similar to batik. Patterns are drawn on an egg with hot beeswax, which protects covered areas from subsequent applications of colored dyes. When the wax is removed, a multicolored pattern is revealed. The finished product, with its intricate designs and symbols, belies the meditative process involved.
Santa Maria will describe the history and traditions surrounding pysanky, demonstrate decorating techniques and lead participants in making their own eggs. This two-hour workshop is for adults and older teens (ages 16 and up). The fee of $55 ($50 for museum members) includes all materials, including eggs, hard-to-find traditional and non-traditional colored dyes, and tools. Space is limited. Register at brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124 ext. 101.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.