BRATTLEBORO — Ambient sounds. Spoken word poetry. Ethereal music.
These soundwaves weave together to form a blanket in the sky, aptly titled “Sonic Blanket.” The radio broadcast on WVEW Brattleboro Community Radio (107.7fm) consists of an original poem read by residents, intertwined with music, environmental sounds and digital effects.
“Sonic Blanket” is now broadcasting nightly, at midnight, for one year. Its first broadcast was Dec. 19.
One of the three creative organizers, Jonathan Gitelson, said the idea had been brewing for years before the pandemic created the need to unite a physically distanced community. He used to have a radio show on WVEW, and said for him, one of the draws of radio is the idea of a broadcasted signal happening at a specific place and time, rather than a stream.
“So the idea of physical soundwaves existing — a lot of the times when I would DJ, I would look up and say, in the sky somewhere, is my voice,” Gitelson said. “Part of the idea is, even if you’re not aware, the blanket is still above you. It works on you, even if you’re not listening to it.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited social contact as we once knew it, the concept of uniting a community under a “blanket” of sound became a catalyst for the project. The 15-minute piece opens with an introduction by Gitelson, explaining that what listeners are about to hear is the result of a year-long collaboration among Weston Olencki, Diana Whitney and himself, all of Brattleboro.
“If you can hear this broadcast on your radio, you are beneath the invisible blanket of sound waves emitting from the tower of WVEW, extending roughly 10 miles in every direction,” Gitelson says in the introduction, in which he also acknowledges that the project was conceived and created on Abenaki land.
Before the piece transitions into the dramatic reading of a poem written by Whitney, Gitelson directs listeners to look out their windows at the night sky. Listeners are invited to take a picture of the sky and share their photos with the hashtag #sonicblanket or by emailing them to info@sonicblanket.org. Pictures from within the range of the 107.7 radio signal will be included in an exhibit at the Vermont Center for Photography.
The poem begins with one reader, over various ambient sounds, some identifiable, including what sounds like a bell. In the next section of the poem, more voices join in. One line that stands out: “I can’t touch you / or hold you / but we can walk together / under the blanket,” ...
Voices of different pitches and accents layer and echo. Some lines start undiscernible, then rise to the forefront, until we make out the words, “Even in darkness / there’s the light of memory—” ...
Olencki, a musician, composer and sound artist, described the process of filtering through a library of ambient sounds, all recorded in the area, and editing them together to fit with the poetry. Local residents took part in the reading of Whitney’s poem. Readers included Zara Bode, William Forchion, Olive Gitelson, Cassandra Holloway, Robin Morgan, Daniel Quipp, Paula Smoot Sistare, Brandie Starr, Amanda Witman and Whitney.
Gitelson said the spirit of collaboration has been another way to counter the isolation of the pandemic.
“The thing I loved about this is throughout the whole process, the three of us were really involved. It wasn’t separate,” he said.
He said organizers hope to eventually hold monthly listening parties at Epsilon Spires, and daytime listening parties for those who would like to directly experience the project — but prefer not to stay up until midnight.
More information, including the words of Whitney’s poem, is available on the project’s website, sonicblanket.org.