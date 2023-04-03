BRATTLEBORO — Rolf Parker-Houghton's poem about the University of Brattleboro will be getting a wide audience after it was shortlisted for the O Bheal Five Words International Poetry Contest.
"We are jokingly calling it the University of Brattleboro International Poetry Tour," said Parker-Houghton, who co-founded the fictitious university with his wife Cynthia Parker-Houghton. "But we're going to one country and I'm just going to read in a pub. So it's not like it's a big thing but it seemed too funny not to do."
Being shortlisted for the contest gives Parker-Houghton an opportunity to read his poem "The University of Brattleboro and the Uncluttered Table" at an event in Cork, Ireland. He also hopes to make it to an open mic in another town in Ireland while on the trip.
His poem is about the University of Brattleboro, other themes related to the community, joy, misery, love and despair. He's challenging readers to look up the university and Brattleboro if they're unfamiliar.
Many times, he said, the first article coming up in a Google search is a Brattleboro Reformer story about an event the university hosted 10 years ago. Other articles about the university involve UFOs sightings or dinosaur bone digs.
Parker-Houghton said a fun part of the events is making videos.
"Video really helps spread the word," he said.
He noted the motto for Austin, Texas, is "Keep Austin Weird." "We're trying to keep Brattleboro goofy," he said, seeing the quirkiness of the community as a reason why people move here.
Parker-Houghton has been writing poetry since the fourth grade. He recounted stumbling upon a collection his father owned that sparked an interest in him.
Before COVID-19, Parker-Houghton was participating in open readings for Write Action. In November, he'll read a half-hour of his poetry in Montpelier as part of The Front series.
During the pandemic, Parker-Houghton became depressed. He would wake up early, when it was still dark, unable to go back to sleep.
"It was just so much stress going on," he said.
He started seeing the unwanted early rising as an alarm clock to write poetry and began to become grateful to have that time for expression. He described art and creative acts as a needed part of life.
"It's something so beneficial for so many people," he said.
The couple is getting their passports on April 6 then heading to Ireland the next day. Parker-Houghton credited the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, with helping to switch the appointment for getting passports from Boston to St. Albans, which made it a lot easier for them.
The poem will be published on April 10. Parker-Houghton plans to post it on universetyofbrattleboro.com afterward.
"This is a big deal. This is a good thing," Cynthia Parker-Houghton told a crowd of about two dozen people gathered for a reading Sunday at 118 Elliot.
The couple said they'll be burying treasure in Ireland for Brattleborians to find, and treasure in Brattleboro for people in Cork to find.