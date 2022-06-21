BENNINGTON — Musicians of different abilities and ages brought some beats to Price Chopper on Tuesday as part of Make Music Day, a worldwide event celebrated locally by the Vermont Arts Exchange and its supporters.
The holiday was launched in France in 1982 as Fete de la Musique, according to the organization's web page; today, it has participants in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.
The VAE, and its amateur and professional musical partners and friends, met briefly for an impromptu practice in the store parking lot around noon.
Then, the marchers — armed with drums, shakers, xylophone, rattles and stringed instruments — took to Price Chopper's aisles to bring some musical accompaniment to shoppers' and employees' day. Some onlookers even joined in, drumming and chanting.
The marchers even incorporated what they saw into their chants, including repetition of "sushi" and "shaving cream."