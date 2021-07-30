CAMBRIDGE, NY — A special exhibit will celebrate the Valley Artisans Market's 40th anniversary, with an artist reception Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome.
The exhibit will feature work by current and former members of the Valley Artisans Market, founded in 1981 by a group of artists who saw the potential for a cooperative market making its home in the west storefront of historic Hubbard Hall. The initial group invited friends whose art they respected, but after that they set up a jury system to make sure the quality of the art remained high. There have been painters, sculptors, weavers, potters, basketmakers, woodworkers, fiber artists, photographers, jewelers and more.
Over the past 40 years, the membership has hovered around 30 artists, most of whom take their turns tending store, doing display, working on building projects, jury, cleaning, management and marketing.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Valley Artisans Market at 518-677-2765. More information and a sign-up for the monthly newsletter for future shows is available on the website at valleyartisansmarket.com and on Facebook at @ValleyArtisansMarket.
Valley Artisans Market is at 25 East Main St. (Route 372), Cambridge. The exhibit will run from Sunday through Aug. 31.