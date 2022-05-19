BRATTLEBORO — Area musicians will be showcasing their talents throughout the day at Cornstock this Saturday, May 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Retreat Farm on Route 30 to benefit Youth Services.
Presented by Chroma Technology, the music will reflect distinct genres. The lineup starts off with the seven-person ensemble Putney Jazz, followed by a cappella performers Shoulder Narrows, and concluding with the duos Steve Carmichael & Bill Conley and instrumentalists Mary Cay Brass & Laurie Indenbaum.
Putney Jazz is a Putney School student group focusing on improvisation in the jazz tradition, exploring a wide range of classic and contemporary repertoire. According to director David Ross, previous graduates have gone on to Oberlin Conservatory, New England Conservatory and Berklee College of Music and their interests can be eclectic.
Next up is Shoulder Narrows, started in 2004 by young men at Brattleboro Union High School who wanted to sing a cappella. It is presently a student-run, low-voice a cappella group with members from all around the greater Brattleboro area. The group can sing just about any genre in the a cappella style, including pop, jazz, R & B, country and Broadway. Cornstock will be its first performance in two years.
Seasoned local entertainers Steve Carmichael and Bill Conley are teaming up to perform for the Cornstock crowds. Carmichael has been singing and fingerpicking the guitar in the Brattleboro area for over 30 years, covering a wide range of styles, genres and songwriters. Conley, most recently the guitarist for Jazzberry Jam, will play dobro and lap steel guitars.
Mary Cay Brass and Laurie Indenbaum will wrap up the day of musical entertainment performing a mix of French Canadian and Scandinavian tunes on fiddle and accordion.
Up to 24 teams can play cornhole every hour, on the Farmhouse Square through advanced registration at $25 per person. Walk-ups are welcome for $50 per person if space allows. Beyond playing cornhole, there is cheering on the cornhole matches, the live musical entertainment, food trucks, the Thirsty Goat Pub and the Creemie Stand for a $5 per person suggested donation at the gate. Lawn chairs and sunscreen are encouraged by organizers as well as masks (optional) and social distancing.
For more information or to register a team of four or more ahead of Saturday, visit youthservicesinc.org/cornstock, email info@youthservicesinc.org or call registrar Kim Bonnette at 802-257-0361, ext. 131.