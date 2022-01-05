With a rise in COVID-19 cases as omicron makes its way around, Southern Vermont arts organizations are once again canceling or postponing events.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Vermont broke a one-day record, with 1,727 people testing positive on Tuesday. Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the high rate is a combination of holiday exposure to the virus, as well as the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
With these factors in mind, The Stone Church in Brattleboro postponed a show featuring Bella’s Bartok and DiTrani Brothers, and other artists that was set for New Year’s Eve, as well as most of its January shows, including Band of Killers, previously scheduled for Saturday.
Robin Johnson, owner and general manager of The Stone Church, said the venue and the artists have been on the same page. He hopes to reschedule the artists who were set to play the New Year’s celebration in May or June, when outdoor concerts will once again be feasible.
“It’s always kind of a back-and-forth. We tend to be one of the, I think, most proactive venues. We were one of the first to cancel in March 2020,” he recalled. “We weren’t for New Year’s — partially because we were so excited for the show. So we waited as long as we could before pulling that one.”
Bella’s Bartok ended up recording a show in the mostly empty venue and streaming it on New Year’s Eve.
“We truly wish we could gather in all the sweat, glitter and glamor as we’ve done in years past, but with each day as unpredictable as the next, the powers that be and for the health and safety of our friends and community, this livestream is still more than we were able to muster this time last year and with that, we are beyond grateful,” the band wrote on its Facebook page.
Johnny Trama, guitarist with Band of Killers, said his band’s show is being postponed to April 1.
“There’s just too many cases flying around,” he said. “We want people to be safe.”
Johnson said he and the booked artists are continuing to monitor the situation.
“We’re kind of playing it by ear and watching to see what happens,” he said.
Also in Brattleboro, the Latchis Theatre has postponed a show by Livingston Taylor, previously set for later this month. The show has been moved to April 29. Jon Potter, executive director of Latchis Arts, said this is the only rescheduled event so far.
Brattleboro Music Center has canceled a performance by Palaver Strings, a string ensemble from Portland, Maine, previously set for Friday, after the ensemble notified the venue of positive tests, said Mary Greene, executive director of the music center on Blanche Moyse Way.
“We’re pretty confident that the protocols we’ve used since the spring of 2020 will continue to serve us well, just as all the other arts organizations are doing locally. We will evaluate, pivot, regroup and keep going,” Greene said. “The arts are essential. Music is essential.”
The music center and most venues in the area require guests to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within the past couple of days. Venue directors say most guests show a vaccination card, with very few opting for a negative test. Most venues keep guests physically spaced in small “pods” and require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts in Putney, said his venue has seen one recent cancellation, and notes that “nobody has a crystal ball.” In the meantime, his venue will continue with its pandemic protocols, including being open at limited capacity to allow for proper distancing.
“We’re carrying forward in the face of adversity,” he said.
In Manchester, Southern Vermont Arts Center has not had to cancel or postpone any performances, as the organization does not typically schedule many around this time of year. Connie Blatchford, the arts center’s deputy director for operations and external affairs, said it is still planning on offering a mix of virtual and in-person classes, and workshops through the spring.
Shortly before the pandemic began, Bennington Museum made the decision to close to the public in January, February and March.
“We typically had been closed for January anyway, and extending the winter hiatus took the burden of judging the severity of the health crisis off of our shoulders,” said Alexina Jones, the museum’s director of advancement. “We will likely hold to this schedule for another year at least. We look forward to opening again in April, with the promise of warmer weather, outdoor events and hopefully the worst of omicron behind us.”