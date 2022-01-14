The Vermont Arts Council is now accepting applications for its annual Creation Grant.
Creation Grants support the creation of new work by Vermont artists. Creation Grants can fund time, materials, some equipment costs and space rental for artists and artist groups. An independent panel of practicing artists and arts professionals reviews the applications for this highly competitive program. Both established and emerging artists are encouraged to apply.
Examples of fundable projects are a multimedia artist creating a new video series, a writer completing the first draft of a novel, a dance ensemble developing choreography for a new piece, a visual artist creating art for exhibition that explores new subjects and techniques and a musician composing music for a new album.
The grant amount for this program is $4,000 per award.
Application deadline is April 4. Full details are online at vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/creation.
There is a Creation Grant seeker workshop, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. via Zoom, where attendees can join artist services manager Dominique Gustin for an overview of the Creation Grant program, guidelines and application process, followed by an end of session Q&A. Register online at tinyurl.com/mr2jxn7a.