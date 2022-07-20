MONTPELIER — Vermont Arts Council executive director Karen Mittelman has announced she will depart at the end of October.
Since joining the Council in 2017, Mittelman has forged new strategic partnerships as well as alliances with Vermont Humanities and the Vermont Community Foundation.
Mittelman’s leadership helped to guide Vermont’s arts and culture nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April 2020, aid from the Vermont Arts Council to Vermont artists and cultural organizations has totaled more than $8 million.
“Under her leadership in an unprecedented and challenging time, the Arts Council is in a strong position moving forward. Karen has forged new partnerships and built dynamic relationships with artists and organizations and funders. During her five-year tenure, she has empowered and supported the staff, and with them, has worked to heighten awareness of the importance of the arts and the creative network to the strength and vitality of Vermont. Hers is a hard act to follow and we will really miss her,” said Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca McMeekin.
The Arts Council’s board has formed a search committee, which is interviewing firms to lead a national search for a new executive director.