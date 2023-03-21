BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange welcomes Bennington’s own, Beard & Glasses, back to the Basement Music Series stage on Saturday.
A rescheduled show from the dark cloud that rolled in on early 2020, this night will certainly prove that all good things are worth waiting for. Join us at Little City Cider Co., 139 Shields Drive, to be treated to a live premiere of the new record titled, “Born at the Wrong Time,” which boasts a collection of 10 songs, equal parts soul, psychedelia and bar-room rock. You’ll dance, you’ll laugh you might even cry a little bit.
The doors open for this show at 6 p.m. with food from Corner of India available for purchase. Music starts at 7 p.m.
The bandmates featured onstage include Sam Clement on guitar and vocals, Matt Scott on guitar and vocals, Dustin Deluke of Wild Adriatic and Moriah Formica on keyboards, Luke Laplant of the Kat Wright Band and Saturn People’s Sound Collective on baritone sax, keyboard and EWI, John Miller on bass guitar and Troy Hubbard of Viscus on drums.
Vermont Arts Exchange director Matthew Perry said, “Beard & Glasses are no strangers to the Bennington area, but this show will be one like no other. This original work has been in their mind and in the making for the past seven years. It’s is a big deal and a true gift for all of us.”
Sam Clement and Matt Scott first met as undergrads on the Bennington College campus and have since played hundreds of shows together ranging from the intimate and acoustic to the unwieldy and audacious. As musicians and interpreters of song, they’ve been hired guns and collaborators in a multitude of bands including The Nektones, Tighten, Pat Hull, Freddie Shehadi, Tavo Carbone, Trevor Wilson and Michael Chinworth and have shared stages with the likes of Trombone Shorty, John Fishman from Phish, Joe Bouchard from Blue Oyster Cult, Murali Coryell, The Alan Evans Trio from Soulive and Nigel Hall from Nth Power and Lettuce.
As studio engineers and producers, Clement and Scott have helped release dozens of records for musicians across the globe.
Huge thanks to this show’s sponsors: Wassick Tire, The Richard’s Group, The Coffee Bar, The Bank of Bennington, Mahar/McCarthy Real Estate, GVH Studio and Juniper Lane Cannabis.
Stay tuned for upcoming shows at Little City Cider including Seeders, Specker and Wheeler on April 1 and Eastbound Jesus on April 22.
Become a Basement Music Series Sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and your name or business logos in promotional material and mentioned onstage. The tax-deductible sponsorships are critical to continuing the series and ensuring the diversity and quality of the artists Vermont Arts Exchange presents. The series not only benefits the community, but also local restaurants, artists and musicians.
Contact director Matthew Perry at 802-379-3763 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information about becoming a sponsor. Follow the season at vtartxchange.org or on the Basement Music Series Facebook page.
Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility. Call for specific accommodations: 802-379-3763.
Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $20 in advance. If not sold out, tickets are available at the door for $25. Tickets are available online at BMSBeardGlasses.eventbrite.com.