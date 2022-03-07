BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Literary Festival invites all on Friday at 5 p.m. for a very different Literary Cocktail Hour with Vermont author David R. Holmes.
"On Being a Vermonter and the Rise and Fall of the Holmes Farm 1822-1923" is a case study of a Vermont farm that existed from the early 1800s to the early 1900s. As the Holmes Farm pioneered advanced orchard methods and made a distinctive contribution to the apple industry in Vermont, the book makes an important contribution to the literature and history of Vermont apple orchards.
In addition, the farm was a leading breeder of trotters, horses with a Morgan horse heritage. The book examines the end of the farm due to foreclosure in 1923 and the resulting diaspora of the family and its transformation in a single generation. Holmes will be in conversation with long time Vermonter Roger Albee about his book and the future of family farms.
Free and open to the public. Register here: bit.ly/LitCocktail18.