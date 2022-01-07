STOWE — A Vermont author has published a memoir bringing attention to how parents can be role models for their children.
"Their First Teacher is You!" is a new book by Duncan Nutter, of Stowe, and has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
"Their First Teacher is You" is a memoir and parental advice mash-up. A father of seven children, Nutter has a varied background not only as a father but as an educator for primary and middle-school students. His primary goal is to make parents more conscious of what they are modeling for their children.
Nutter himself has struggled with being bullied and with physical and mental abuse and has turned those challenges into learning experiences, becoming “that teacher,” the one who demands all students are held accountable for their actions through academics and behavior while keeping his own example in check.