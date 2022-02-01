BRATTLEBORO — A new slate of photo instruction begins this month at Vermont Center for Photography (VCP) in its new downtown space in the High Street and Green building.
Instruction is offered in hand-coloring inkjet prints, digital collage, studio lighting, design and print a photo book, portraiture, toy cameras and fine art digital printing. The digital printing workshop, coming in April, is an opportunity to learn the craft from the pioneers of digital printmaking worldwide, Jon and Kathy Cone of Cone Editions Press in northern Vermont.
VCP’s new space includes a fully-equipped darkroom, digital lab, lighting studio, a library, a photo retail store, a bookshop, and a spacious, light-filled gallery. The front entrance on 22 High St. leads up the stairs to VCP; the side entrance at 10 Green St. provides a street level, accessible entry.
For more information or to register, visit vcphoto.org or call 802-251-6051. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance to Vermont Center for Photography is free and open to all.