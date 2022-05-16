DUMMERSTON — All are invited to celebrate the start of warmer weather with Jill & Chris this weekend.
The duo will play 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kampfires Campground in Dummerston and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The New American Grill in Londonderry. They had a busy winter, playing apres-ski gigs at Magic Mountain, Mount Snow and the Hermitage Club as well as shows in local restaurants.
Jill Sachs sings and plays guitar, and sometimes the banjolele, with lead guitarist Chris Mays. Their setlists span rock, pop and blues genres, and different eras. They previously performed as a trio known as Your Friends at multiple venues across Southern Vermont.
Their other project, the JGC Trio, also will be performing this summer. Gershon Rosen, of Bella's Bartok, plays bass and trumpet with the group.
For more information and upcoming performance dates, visit facebook.com/jillsachsmusic and jillsachshealingarts.com.