“Soulmates,” a 2021 comedy film made and set in Vermont, will be released on Friday.
The 91-minute, unrated film is written by and stars Stephanie Lynn and Alexandra Case and directed by Timothy Armstrong. “Soulmates” was filmed entirely in Vermont, and its two writer-stars are both Vermont native actresses.
The plot is about two best friends, Jessamine and Samantha, living in Vermont. Samantha is an aspiring journalist involved in Vermont’s environmental activism scene, while Jessamine works on her family farm, but secretly wants to pursue a career in music. When Jessamine meets and quickly falls in love with Landon, who the pair later finds out works for Peterson Maple, a corporation working to take over Vermont’s syrup industry, a conflict begins to brew: Jess wants to stay with her beau, while Samantha gets more radical.
“Soulmates” will be available via Video on Demand (VOD) beginning Friday via Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Cox, Charter / Spectrum / Time Warner, DISH, Verizon, AT&T U-verse, Frontier and smaller regional providers and digitally via Apple/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU (Fandango) and Google Play.