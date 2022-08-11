MONTPELIER — Eugene Uman, director of the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro, is one of the recipients of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards.
Uman, of Brattleboro, is winner of the Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education for his dedication to teaching Vermont’s jazz musicians of all ages through classroom instruction, summer intensives and ensembles, according to the Vermont Art Council.
In an email to Vermont News & Media, Uman wrote:
“I am deeply moved to have received this award, it is a profound symbol that represents the power of education as a driving force in the strong and collaborative arts community of our beloved state. The Arts in Education Award honors Ellen McCulloch-Lovell, a truly remarkable person, who I am humbled to be associated with, and is generated by the Vermont Arts Council, an organization that operates with admirable integrity and vision.
“Because the award highlights contributions to education, it has given me the opportunity to review how teaching and learning have served as the milestones of my life, to view the lasting connections that have been cultivated and revisit why it is has become my purpose and identity. For me, three of the most gratifying things about being an arts educator are 1. witnessing first-hand how lives are transformed by experiencing joy and finding meaning through creative endeavors 2. working with people over a sustained period and witnessing their skill development, 3. educating audiences through experiential-learning (i.e. participating as audience members in a concert setting) and observing how their love and knowledge of an art form catalyzes them into a tight-knit community.”
Vermonters are recognized for their contributions in five categories. The other winners this year are disability rights advocate and artist Larry Bissonnette of Williston, who won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts; AG Productions founder Jarvis Green of White River Junction, who also won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts; Christal Brown of Middlebury, who won the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; Judy Dow of Essex, who won the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts; and Robert Resnik of Burlington, who won the Margaret L. (Peggy) Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy.
“The Vermont Arts Council is proud to honor and celebrate the creative practice and accomplishments of these six extraordinary artists,” said Arts Council executive director Karen Mittelman in a statement. “Together, they exemplify the rich, vibrant, and diverse artistic landscape across Vermont.”