BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center is launching its fall educational programs.
This season’s offerings are a hybrid of in-person and online opportunities that make good use of the jazz center’s summer faculty, who can Zoom in from afar, as well as local instructors.
For those able to commute to Brattleboro, the jazz center is once again hosting onsite ensembles and jam sessions at the Cotton Mill venue. The Jazz Center has outlined COVID-19 protocols that are above and beyond those required by the state of Vermont and the CDC: All participants will be vaccinated, wear masks when not playing an instrument, and follow social distancing.
The following ensembles will hold in-person sessions: Latin Jazz Ensemble, Youth Jazz Ensemble, Blue Note Ensembles, and Samba Percussion Ensemble, and jam sessions. Julian Gerstin will also lead a hands-on class called Understanding Rhythm.
Online offerings include: Scoring Music/Other Art Forms with Brian Shankar Adler, Singing the Standards with Jay Clayton, Playing the Blues with Freddie Bryant, Jazz and Spirituality with Claire Arenius, and Zoom Tunes with Malik McLaurine, Franz Robert and Ben Barnett. Anna Patton’s Soubrette Jazz Choir and Michael Zsoldos’s Theory/Ear Training Workshop will be on sabbatical this semester. In-person jam sessions will begin on Sept. 29.
The fall semester will run for 10 weeks, from Oct. 12 until Dec. 18 (makeup classes for Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week will take place on Dec. 21, 22, 23). The fee for most classes is $250 with the exception of Latin Jazz, and Blue Note I ($200), Samba and Youth Jazz ($100), Zoom Tunes ($15 per session, register at vtjazz.org/zoom-tunes-2), and jam sessions ($3 suggested donation at the door).
To register, contact Ginger Morawski at ginger@vtjazz.org. For questions about class content, contact Eugene Uman eugene@vtjazz.org.