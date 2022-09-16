BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will host a session of classes starting mid-month. Most sessions are 10 weeks long and begin the week of Sept. 18.
In-person courses include Youth Jazz Ensemble, Anna Patton's Soubrette Choir, Latin Jazz Ensemble, two levels of Claire Arenius’ Blue Note Ensemble, two levels of Jazz Guitar Ensemble with Draa Hobbs, and a Samba Percussion Ensemble led by Julian Gerstin and Ron Kelley. Online courses include Jazz History and Social Justice with Haneef Nelson, the Art of Composition (new) with Brian Shankar Adler, Singing the Standards with Jay Clayton and Jazz and Spirituality with Claire Arenius. Weekly Wednesday Open Jam Sessions continue.
The classes will culminate with an afternoon of performances at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Jazz Center’s performance space at Cotton Mill Hill.
Sessions are 10 weeks long, excepting the Youth Jazz Ensemble which meets for 8 sessions, the Soubrette Jazz Choir which meets for 12 sessions and the Samba Percussion Ensemble which meets for 6 sessions.
To register, contact Ginger Morawski at ginger@vtjazz.org. For questions regarding the Soubrette Choir, contact Anna Patton directly: annameryl@gmail.com, for information on private lessons or specifics about curriculum, contact Eugene Uman: eugene@vtjazz.org.
For more information, visit vtjazz.org.