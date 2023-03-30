BURLINGTON — Now in its 89th year, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Crust as its fifth music director.
American/Canadian conductor Crust has developed a versatile international career as a conductor of orchestral, opera, ballet, film, pops and choral programs. Crust was selected out of seven finalists and succeeds Jaime Laredo, who stepped down from the position in 2021 after a 20-year tenure leading the orchestra.
Crust says, “I am overjoyed and deeply grateful to the musicians, staff, and Board of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for choosing me to be the orchestra’s next musical leader in its 89th season. I want to also recognize the immense impact of outgoing Music Director Jaime Laredo, whose artistic vision shaped this orchestra over two decades and paved the way for exciting new growth in the future. When I performed for the first time with the VSO in February 2023, I was immediately struck by not only the orchestra’s extremely high artistic quality and sense of pride, but also their desire to explore new repertoire, and to continue to evolve and adapt as the modern world continues to change. I am very much looking forward to the impactful and transformative work we will do together in the coming seasons.”
Crust’s first concert as the VSO’s Music Director will take place on Sept. 30, 2023, at the Flynn in Burlington.