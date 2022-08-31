LONDONDERRY — Vermont Voices for Choice is an all-day celebration of women's voices through music and community happening noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at The New American Grill in Londonderry.
All proceeds will support organizations that protect women's reproductive rights. A donation of $20 is suggested.
The family-friendly event will include live music, food, drinks and vendors. Performers include Olivia Fauve & Tini June Henrich, The Buzzards, Jenny Porter, Breanna Elaine, Jason & Rachael, Liz Reedy, Laura Molinelli & The Moonstones and Jill & Chris.