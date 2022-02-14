BRATTLEBORO — A total of 97 youth from across Vermont have been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent.
The students’ award-winning artwork and writing will be exhibited at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) from Friday through March 5. The exhibit will culminate in an awards ceremony on March 5, at noon, presented in person and via livestream. This year’s keynote speaker will be poet, writer, and photographer Shanta Lee Gander. To attend online, register at brattleboromuseum.org.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories, including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, poetry, science fiction, and personal essay/memoir. Submissions are judged on a statewide level, with the top award winners considered for national awards, including college scholarships, museum exhibitions, and publication opportunities.
Statewide awards consist of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. This year's 34 Gold Key winners from Vermont are listed below. A list of all Vermont award winners appears on the museum's website. National awards will be announced by the end of March.
Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents and helped launch the careers of many creative visionaries. Past winners include Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, John Updike, and Andy Warhol, among many others. In 2014, Edil Hassan, a Somali refugee and high school senior from Burlington, Vermont, joined that rarefied group when she was selected as one of 16 recipients nationwide of the Awards’ highest honor, a Portfolio Gold Medal and $10,000 college scholarship.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to BMAC Manager of Education & Community Engagement Programs Kirsten Martsi, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. This year's award-winning work was selected from among a total of 521 submissions by 160 students from throughout the state.
2022 Gold Key Winners from Vermont
Cormac Abbey, Grade 12, Mount Mansfield Union High School
Brody Adams, Grade 12, Vermont Academy
Samantha Aikman, Grade 12, Mount Mansfield Union High School
Cameron Allembert, Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School
Ella Ambroggio, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center
Isabelle Armand, Grade 12, Putney School
Paul “Brooks” Balkan, Grade 11, South Burlington High School
Anneke Beth, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy
Madeline Bozetarnik, Grade 10, Brattleboro Union High School
Jiaqi/Elfin Cai, Grade 10, Putney School
Olivia Calderin, Grade 12, Burlington High School
Matthew Califano, Grade 10, Home School
SoYoung Choi, Grade 10, St. Johnsbury Academy
Samantha Crafts, Grade 11, Burlington Technical Center
Meghan Frost-Clark, Grade 11, Brattleboro Union High School
Django Grace, Grade 10, Brattleboro Union High School
Isabelle Greenewalt, Grade 10, Putney School
YwaBlu Htoo, Grade 12, Burlington High School
Kassidy Jay, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center
Eleanor Kinney, Grade 12, Essex High School
Elias Leventhal, Grade 10, Champlain Valley Union High School
Zoe Maxwell, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center
Nancy McNichols, Grade 12, Burlington High School
Nicholas McQuilling, Grade 11, Mountain School of Milton Academy
Patient Mwibeleca, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center
Alanna Nguyen-Kenney, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center
Sylvie Normandeau, Grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School
Emma Paris, Grade 10, Home School
Milo Piovano, Grade 11, Home School
Hannah Sardinas, Grade 11, Putney School
Maria Sell, Grade 12, Woodstock Union High School
Willa Sheehan, Grade 12, Putney School
Leila Tomlinson, Grade 11, Putney School
Madison Wilson, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy