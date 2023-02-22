BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center is pleased to announce that 107 young artists and writers from across Vermont have been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent.
The students’ award-winning artwork and writing is at the museum through March 4, culminating in an Awards Ceremony on March 4 at noon. The Awards Ceremony is free and open to the public. Visual artist, graffiti scholar and educator Will Kasso Condry, winner of last year’s inaugural Vermont Prize, will deliver the keynote address.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories, including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, poetry, science fiction and personal essay/memoir. Submissions are judged on a statewide level, with the top award winners considered for national awards, including college scholarships, museum exhibitions, and publication opportunities.
Statewide awards consist of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. A list of all Vermont award winners appears on the BMAC website at brattleboromuseum.org. National awards will be announced by the end of March.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.