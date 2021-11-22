BRATTLEBORO — Guitarist Zach Nugent might just be one of the busiest professional musicians in the Green Mountain state. When not playing in Disco Dead, Fire on the Mountain or Dead Set, Nugent is fronting his own, newly formed Zach Nugent Band. The South Royalton native brings his band to The Stone Church on Friday at 8 p.m. for a post-Thanksgiving Grateful Dead jamboree.
Nugent, a nationally acclaimed guitarist, vocalist and collector, put his band together this past summer, and because of COVID-19, the musicians have not been on the road yet. He said they are “super excited to play” at The Stone Church in Brattleboro for the first time .
The Zach Nugent Band includes: Nugent on guitar and vocals; Josh Weinstein on bass/vocals; Cotter Ellis on drums; Joe Agnello on guitar/vocals and Josh Dobbs on keys.
The Reformer recently spoke with Nugent over the phone to hear all about the Grateful Dead songbook, playing Jerry Garcia’s guitars and what Vermont means to him. Here is an excerpt of the conversation:
Q: I heard you began listening to the Grateful Dead at age 4, taught yourself to play guitar at age 12 and promptly learned “Ripple” as your first song.
A: Yes, that’s true!
Q: What is it like playing for a live audience again after so long?
A: It’s always been amazing to do this in front of an audience, but after playing to a computer for the better part of a year and now to be back in front of live audiences again … we won’t take it for granted and will continue to play like our lives depend on it, maybe more than ever. Last year put it in check what our music truly means to us.
Q: Is it true that you hold the record for playing the most Jerry Garcia guitars?
A: Yeah, I’ve been blessed enough to play 13 of Jerry’s guitars so far. His Wolf and Martin D28 are my two favorites. I started collecting by building an arsenal of GD-themed equipment. As part of the experience of each show, we bring out key components of the collection to each show. I keep circling back to replica Scarlet Fire Guitars out of Dallas, Texas. They build replicas of Jerry’s guitars, and my SF Rosebud has been my go-to since it was delivered to me in May 2019 at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco.
Q: What was it like touring with Melvin Seals and JGB?
A: I toured with them from summer 2016 to summer 2019. Playing with Melvin was unbelievable. There’s a reason Jerry referred to Melvin as the “master of the universe.” He is a deep dude with a lot of intensity, which flows throughout the band. It was very memorable playing with him, no matter the setting or context. Even on a two-month tour, night 26 was just as special as night three. I spent so much time with these cats, and I learned a lot to bring home to my other bands.
Q: Why do you think Grateful Dead tribute bands and their music still resonate with so many people?
A: There is so much brilliance in this music that I just think this is the next Mozart. In 200 years, people will be picking this apart and marveling at how astonishing the Grateful Dead catalog is. It’s so expertly written and thought out. After 30 years of listening to and living this music, it still surprises me and takes my breath away — almost daily. Sure, there are bands that have bigger song catalogs, but none was so enduring as the Grateful Dead.
Q: How many songs are in the Grateful Dead songbook?
A: If memory serves me, the Grateful Dead songbook holds about 270 songs — including covers — whereas a band like Phish has over 1,000 songs in their songbook.
Q: What’s it like being a musician in Vermont, and how do you think Vermont shaped you?
A: I think a lot of people may not realize that Vermont has a big music scene — in a small place. Burlington is a major hub for art in the state, and there are a lot of little towns that are all about art and music and support people who create. I can play music five nights a week if I want to in Burlington. I’ve been playing at Nectars on Tuesday nights — when I’m not on tour — for 10 years with my band Dead Set. I have Vermont to thank, because it’s so nurturing and accepting of artists. Thanks, Vermont! I love ya!
ZACH NUGENT BAND SHOW
Zach Nugent Band plays at The Stone Church on Friday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The Stone Church requires proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours for entry and mask-wearing while in the venue.
All concessions are now indoors.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stonechurchvt.com or check out Zach Nugent on Facebook, @znuge.