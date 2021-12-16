PUTNEY — All-vocal powerhouse quartet The GrooveBarbers returns to Next Stage Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will include holiday hits interspersed with classics from their four-album repertoire, joined by operatic soprano Inna Dukach for several “Doowopera” collaborations.
The all-vocal powerhouse quartet is made up of Sean Altman, Charlie Evett, Steve Keyes — former members of the pioneering contemporary a cappella group Rockapella — and Kevin Weist, a renowned bald vocal guru. They have established themselves as a vocal group for rock, doo-wop, jazz and barbershop.
Tickets are $15 to attend in-person, and $5 for a private virtual ticket.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue. For more information about our COVID policies, email heather@nextstagearts.org.