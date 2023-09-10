BRATTLEBORO — Vicki Robin will be speaking in Brattleboro at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at 118 Elliot St.
In the face of disruptive climate change, rising authoritarianism and extreme inequality, Robin will talk about: where are the cracks in the system, the inspiring organizing and the emergent possibilities.
Robin is host of the podcast, "What Could Possibly Go Right?" inviting cultural scouts to shine a light on what’s emerging as the pandemic, climate, the economy and polarization unravel the old normal.
Robin is co-author of the bestselling book that transformed millions of lives: "Money or Your Life: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence."
“Vicki Robin is a sparkling thinker, cultural scout and all around delightful human being,” said Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies. “She is on a rare East Coast trip and we are thrilled to host her in Brattleboro.”
Robin is also author of the 2014 book, "Blessing the Hands that Feed Us: Lessons from a 10-mile diet," recounting her adventures in hyper-local eating and what she learned about food and farming as well as belonging and hope.
The event is co-hosted by 118 Elliot, the Springs Farm and the Institute for Policy Studies, Program on Inequality.
Reserve a seat at tinyurl.com/2cr7n8xw.