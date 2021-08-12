BRATTLEBORO — A screening of the Indian film "Ship of Theseus" is coming to an outdoor cinema in town.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 27., the Backlot Cinema at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., will be site of a free outdoor event featuring a screening of the film. The evening will be hosted by Vidhi Salla of the international radio show Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox, and will include Salla's Zoom interview with the cinematographer of the film, Pankaj Kumar; Indian cuisine catered by Shital's Indian Vegetarian Food; and an Indian handicraft bazaar, part of Salla’s new venture called Vidhiism.
Jamie Mohr, creative director of Epsilon Spires, and Salla started Vidhi's Bollywood Film Club around fall 2020. "Ship of Theseus," (runtime 2 hrs, 29 mins), directed by Anand Ghandi, is an independent film, meaning that it breaks away from commercial Indian cinema, universally known as Bollywood. The title of the film alludes to the paradox of Theseus by Greek historian Plutarch where he inquires whether a ship that has had all components replaced still remains the same ship. The film explores ideas of identity, justice, beauty and death through three contemporary stories that become intertwined in a thought-provoking climax.
“What I love most about the film is that it's so simple yet so profound,” Salla said in a statement. “The writing is exceptional and every story and its central theme unfold beautifully; like watching a piece of art in progress. It was a small film that received a big response in India, especially among critics and film aficionados. One Bollywood filmmaker was even quoted as saying, “Ship of Theseus gave me serious doubts about myself as a filmmaker. I introspected for two-three days about my thinking as a filmmaker.””
At the Backlot Cinema, seating is outdoors on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to come prepared to picnic, so blankets, cushions or folding chairs are suggested. Restrooms are available. In the case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Sanctuary, with socially distanced seating and COVID-19 precautions in place.
This free event was made possible through grant support from the Arts Council of Windham County and Town Arts Fund. As seating in the Backlot Cinema is limited, reservations are encouraged. For reservations and more information, visit epsilonspires.org.