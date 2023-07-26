More information

Vidhi's sources:

ThePrint: "Ardeshir Irani, the father of Indian talkies who had many other milestones to his name." tinyurl.com/24hxh7an

Deadline: "India Recorded Second-Biggest Box Office Year Ever In 2022 With $1.28B, But Admissions Still Down On Pre-Pandemic Levels." tinyurl.com/zecxn52m

AEI: "Hollywood Vs. Bollywood." https://tinyurl.com/y4dc9cp7