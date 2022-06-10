BELLOWS FALLS — A Chapel Hill, N.C., multi-instrumentalist duo will co-bill the Stage 33 Live listening room with The Milkhouse Heaters June 19 in a limited-seating 4 p.m. matinee.
The duo, Violet Bell, is re-wilding Americana with a lush, sinuous sound woven from folk, soul, bluegrass, and jazz with notes of blues, world, and classical, according to a show description
Jan and Mike Sheehy of The Milkhouse Heaters are refugees of the Boston music scene, where they were nominated for a Boston Music Award and shared the stage with The Black Crowes, Corey Glover, Fuel, Feeder, and Hum, and their songs are on compilations alongside the likes of G. Love and Special Sauce, Jack Johnson, Burning Spear, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Their music has been licensed to television shows on ABC, VH1, MTV, ESPN, and ESPN 2.
They moved to Southern Vermont in 2003, rolled Americana into their punk roots, and became The Milkhouse Heaters.
There is a special discounted ticket price of $10 in advance through stage33live.com or $15 at the door.