BENNINGTON — W. Collective is preparing to host its second student artist and is proud to present a collection of photographs from senior, Reshavan Naicker.
Naicker is an emerging visual artist from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is in the process of completing a Bachelor of Arts focusing in visual studies from Bennington College. He works primarily in photography, but has interests in printmaking, painting and fashion. Naicker's practice stems from an attempt to materialize a conceptual idea, often manifesting through spontaneous and eccentric photographic inquisitions.
The series of photographs featured in this exhibit feature parts of the Bennington College campus.
The community is invited to attend Naicker’s exhibition at W. Collective, 332 Main St. His work will be featured throughout this month and all the pieces are available for purchase.