PUTNEY — A show in which Walter Parks, longtime guitarist sideman to Woodstock legend Richie Havens, joins accordionist Rob Curto has been postponed to curb the spread of COVID.
The concert, originally set for Saturday at Next Stage Arts, has been postponed to spring because of the spread of the omicron variant of the virus, according to Keith Marks, Next Stage executive director.
“The decision to cancel a show is never taken lightly,” Marks said. “This show was canceled out of an abundance of caution. Our community isn’t prepared to come indoors, and even with our livestreaming capabilities, it’s a lot to ask of our artists, sound engineers and staff to put themselves in jeopardy.”
Parks and Curto were to perform music from “Swampalachian Trail,” a new album of historic songs of European and African origin interpreted in a contemporary way. These songs include hollers, reels, spirituals, work songs and hymns.
Parks, in an interview before the show was postponed, said Vermonters seem to appreciate American roots music in a way audiences in the southern part of the country can often take for granted.
“It will be great to get back to Vermont and hopefully see some of the fans who used to come out and see Richie Havens. Richie was really loved in that area,” Parks added, speaking from St. Louis via a video call. “If they were fans of Richie Havens, they won’t be disappointed.”
Information on the show’s rescheduling, as well as information on other shows at Next Stage Arts, will be found on the venue’s website, nextstagearts.org.
In the meantime, Parks’ performances can be found online. These include a show presented by the Library of Congress (loc.gov/concerts/folklife/walter-parks.html) and a song performed with Curto in support of Italy early in the COVID-19 pandemic (youtu.be/-iJtKP5Esmo). Parks had planned to perform this song in Italian in Putney.