WARDSBORO — Wardsboro Curtain Call presents a dance and concert with The Barnstormerz on Sept. 23.
Marvin Bentley (South Wardsboro) and Ned Phoenix (Townshend) play their original upbeat songs and tunes. Their fiddle, guitars, piano, organ, harmonica and vocals groove in a variety of musical styles through a blues filter. They will feature Marvin's songs about Vermont and Ned's extraordinary improvised fiddling.
The Barnstormerz will play two strong sets of music for free-form dancing. Their original dance music includes country, blues, swing, boogie-woogie, ragtime, hot fiddle tunes and Latin rhythms.
The Barnstormerz have played for many years — together or separately — with Bad To Be Good, Estey's Muse, The Turkey Mountain Window Smashers, and other bands, for fairs and events in area towns, and as Ned Phoenix and Friends for the first 15 years of Brattleboro's Gallery Walk. The musicians have played for weddings and dances throughout New England and for convention receptions such as at Woodstock Country Club, Equinox Resort and Stratton Arts Festival. Of course, they have also entertained listeners at Wardsboro's Fourth of July and Gilfeather Turnip Day celebrations.
The show takes place in the Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe; doors open at 6:30 and music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Plan to bring your own beverages plus — in potluck tradition — a snack to add to the refreshment table for all to enjoy.
For more information, email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com or call 802-896-6810.