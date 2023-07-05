More information

Joel "Veena" Eisenkramer: Eisenkramer began his Indian music study in 2007 during a study-abroad program in Delhi, India. Deeply moved by the beauty of the Indian slide guitar and the ragas he heard, he was introduced to Dr. Ranjan Kumar, his first teacher. Since that time, he has been traveling to India to study as well as perform, giving concerts in places like the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Delhi. Beginning in 2018, he began receiving advanced training under the eminent sarod maestro Pt. Alok Lahiri. In 2023, Eisenkramer was honored with the Meenakshi Hariharasubramani Award for Excellence in Music.

Gordon Korstange: A poet and musician who began learning south Indian music on the bamboo flute as a Peace Corps volunteer, after studying in India for several years, he began learning from the eminent flutist T. Viswanathan at Wesleyan University in the USA. There, he received an MA in World Music and Creative Writing. He formed the group Kirtana with veena player David Reck and mridangam artist David Nelson, and they performed in the USA and India for many years. He also performed for several years with poet Robert Bly and dancer Nina Gulati, combining poetry, music and Indian dance. Gordon has two books of his poetry published and also appears on Joel Veena's album 'Unexpected Blessings'. Gordon and Joel's collaborations also resulted in a show combining traditional Indian bhakti (devotional) poetry with music and dance titled 'Madhuram: The Sweetness of Krishna' which has been performed in venues across the US and India.

Mir Naqibul Islam: An avid student of tabla, Mir has trained in the traditional Guru-Shisya style of Indian classical music from Pt. Ashoke Paul, disciple of the great tabla guru Pt. Jnan Prakash Ghosh. Now living and working in New York city, he performs regularly with musicians from a wide variety of other genres, bringing tabla to jazz, Middle-Eastern music and other contexts. By listening, learning and playing with musicians from around the globe, Mir is developing a unique musical aesthetic bringing together the influences of traditional Farukhabad-style tabla and 21st century New York. Mir has studied with Pt. Gopal Mishra and Pt. Suresh Talwalkar in the past and is continuing his talim with the great Farukhabad Mastero Pt Anindo Chatterjee.