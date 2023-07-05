GUILFORD — At 4 p.m. on July 23, Joel Veena & Gordon Korstange present 'Raga Poems,' accompanied by Mir Naqibul Islam in Wendy’s House Concert Series at 2596 Tater Lane in Guilford.
Suggested donation at the door: $15 to 20
Poet and flautist Gordon Korstange and Indian slide guitarist Joel Veena have collaborated to create a performance combining Korstange’s spoken word poetry with Indian ragas played on the 20-stringed Indian slide guitar and bamboo flute. Each poem is paired with a particular raga based on the emotional content and expressive quality of the lyrics. During the performance, poets and musicians improvise a fresh rendition of the poem in each iteration. Mir Naqibul Islam, accompanying on tabla, will also present some traditional compositions of the tabla that tell a story: first as spoken word then in the language of the tabla.
Eisenkramer has self-produced eight albums of slide guitar music, several singles and has been featured by Radio New Zealand and NPR. During the lockdowns, Eisenkramer performed and produced more than 35 live-streaming concerts for free that remain available online today.
These days, Eisenkramer resides with his wife, Vidhi, in Vermont and Mumbai, India, in between touring India, the U.S. and Europe.
For more information, visit JoelVeena.com. Stream his music at vibe.to/joelveena
Gordon Korstange is a poet and musician who began learning south Indian music on the bamboo flute as a Peace Corps volunteer. Mir Naqibul Islam is avid student of tabla, having trained in the traditional Guru-Shisya style of Indian classical music from Pt. Ashoke Paul, disciple of the great tabla guru Pt. Jnan Prakash Ghosh. Now living and working in New York city, he performs regularly with musicians from a wide variety of other genres, bringing tabla to jazz, Middle-Eastern music and other contexts.
For more information on the show, call Wendy: 802-254-6189.