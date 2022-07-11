ARLINGTON — West Mountain Inn’s Wednesday Woodfired Pizza and Music Series continues July 20 with David Domenick and his fingerstyle guitar music.
Domenick is a Vermont acoustic guitarist who will be playing a mix of contemporary covers and original compositions.
The rest of the Summer will bring Freddi Shehadi on July 27, Julie Shea on Aug. 3, Made in the Shade on Aug. 10 and Luminous Crush finishing the series up on Aug. 17.
All performances will begin at 6 p.m. in either outside on the Inn’s lawn or in the Barn, depending on the weather. A woodfired pizza buffet will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes a selection of inventive pizzas or stromboli in the Barn, garden green salad, cookies and lemonade.
The cost is $18 per adult and $9 for children under 12. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling West Mountain Inn at 802-375-6516 or emailing info@westmountaininn.com.