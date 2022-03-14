WESTON — A long-running, award-winning theater company in Vermont is not only planning its 86th season, but rebranding.
Weston Theater Company, formerly known as Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, announced Monday its first five-show season with the theater open at full capacity since before the pandemic.
"Our rebranding came together through conversations with members of our community and our artistic family, and we are so pleased with the result," Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Theater Company, said in a statement. "This year we will bring forward a season of belonging. We will share stories full of love and hope, stories that center on the power of theater to bring us together and remind us of all that we have in common."
The shows for this season are "Shrek: The Musical," "Marry Me a Little," "Hair," "Steel Magnolias" and "Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie." For specific show times and more information, visit westontheater.org.
Subscriptions in 2022 are “Pick-Your-Price" and go on sale starting in April. Single ticket sales will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning May 23. Subscribers get the best seats, early access to additional show tickets and special events, waived ticket exchange fees, and special, discounted pricing for guests. Child and student tickets are available for $25 and a limited quantity of VTix for Vermont residents are available for $25 with a Vermont ID.