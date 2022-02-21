WILLIAMSVILLE — Local filmmakers could get their big break.
The Williamsville Hall is seeking entries for a Short Film Festival scheduled for March. Films under 20 minutes can be sent to Janine Rose, panhattan@gmail.com, for review (violent or any controversial material will be excluded).
The Short Film Festival will be March 26. All entries will be selected by a jury up to March 5.
For further information or to submit your entry, email Rose.
The Williamsville Hall, at 35 Dover Road, is fully ADA compliant.