WILLIAMSVILLE — Local filmmakers could get their big break.

The Williamsville Hall is seeking entries for a Short Film Festival scheduled for March. Films under 20 minutes can be sent to Janine Rose, panhattan@gmail.com, for review (violent or any controversial material will be excluded).

The Short Film Festival will be March 26. All entries will be selected by a jury up to March 5. 

For further information or to submit your entry, email Rose.

The Williamsville Hall, at 35 Dover Road, is fully ADA compliant.